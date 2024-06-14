Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,430,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 700,001 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 500,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in SEA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,496,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $171,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,479. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

