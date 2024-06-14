Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. Secom has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

