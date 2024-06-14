Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Secom Price Performance
Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. Secom has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $19.85.
Secom Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.