Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 3.2%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 22,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 51,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

