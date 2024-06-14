Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,852 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,440,000 after acquiring an additional 550,508 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.75. 600,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

