Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $13,762,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $10,078,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $319.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,636. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

