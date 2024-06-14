Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,193 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.70. 667,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

