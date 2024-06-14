Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of EJUL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 6,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,982. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

