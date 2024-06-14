Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,198 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

CVX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

