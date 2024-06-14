Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $756,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,005. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

About Etsy

Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

