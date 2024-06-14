Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 71.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.51. 13,537 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

