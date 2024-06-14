Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 3.9%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.11. 454,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 567,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Semrush by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

