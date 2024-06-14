Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 141.2% in May

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sentage Stock Up 4.6 %

SNTG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,624. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

