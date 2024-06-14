Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 141.2% in May

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sentage Stock Up 4.6 %
SNTG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,624. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
