ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $729.50 and last traded at $723.14. 371,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,283,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.04.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

