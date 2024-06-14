SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.18 ($7.72) and last traded at €7.22 ($7.76). 68,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($7.85).
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.05 and its 200 day moving average is €6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46.
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.
