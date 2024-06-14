SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

SN opened at 78.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in SharkNinja by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in SharkNinja by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,369 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

