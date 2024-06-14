SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SBET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

