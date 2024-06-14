Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Director Sells $72,060.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.