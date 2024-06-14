Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Down 42.8% in May

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 152,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm cut Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shimmick Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 14,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

