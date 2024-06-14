Shopify Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 133,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 87,727 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Shopify by 38.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 167,338 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 16.9% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Shopify by 17.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 545,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. 17,903,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of -398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

