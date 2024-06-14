Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Increases By 55.3%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,046.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF remained flat at $37.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

