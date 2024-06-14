Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Decreases By 54.5%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SDSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.86. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

