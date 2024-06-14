Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Declines By 96.4%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANPCY remained flat at C$2.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. ANGLE has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02.
About ANGLE
