Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Declines By 96.4%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANPCY remained flat at C$2.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. ANGLE has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.