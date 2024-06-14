Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Drops By 81.5%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ TSLQ traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 1,774,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $47.92.
About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
