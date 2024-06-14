Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Decreases By 63.0%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.41% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

