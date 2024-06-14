Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Declines By 91.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 171,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

