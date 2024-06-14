Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rises By 300.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

