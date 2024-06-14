Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Drops By 24.8%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIXT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

