Short Interest in Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Expands By 235.4%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the May 15th total of 333,900 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuburu Trading Down 61.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BURU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,525,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,559. Nuburu has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

