Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Rises By 323.7%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shineco Stock Up 10.2 %

SISI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 454,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 138.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.