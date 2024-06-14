Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Rises By 323.7%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shineco Stock Up 10.2 %

SISI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 454,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 138.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

