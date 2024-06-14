Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 97.8%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 649,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Soligenix Stock Down 2.2 %

Soligenix stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,138. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Soligenix has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $32.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 198.36% and a negative net margin of 1,025.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

