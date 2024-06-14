Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Increases By 250.0%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

SRCO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

