Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Drops By 67.3%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRB. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 535,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,620. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spruce Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,015,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

