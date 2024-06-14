Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 80.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
