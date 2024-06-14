Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 80.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

