Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Expands By 66.9%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Devices
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,357. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.