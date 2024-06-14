Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Expands By 66.9%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 47.2% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,357. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

