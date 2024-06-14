Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Drops By 23.2%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 774,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,358. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

