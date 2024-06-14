Short Interest in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Declines By 40.0%

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,886. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

