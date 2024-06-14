Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 2,756,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,196,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

