Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silo Pharma Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 606,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,810. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,992.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.