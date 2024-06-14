SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 2.7%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 740,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,527,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,799,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

