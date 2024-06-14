Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 836.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Slam Stock Performance
SLAMW stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Slam has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Slam Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.