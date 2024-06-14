Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSCGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 5,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.