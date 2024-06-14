Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 5,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,224. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

