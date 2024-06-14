Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 1%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 3,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Snail Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Snail had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Analysts predict that Snail, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.