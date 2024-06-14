Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of BICEY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. 4,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.5428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.