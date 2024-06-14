SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.95

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 643130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

