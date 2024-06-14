SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SWONF remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SoftwareONE has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

