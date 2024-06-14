SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.7 days.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWONF remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SoftwareONE has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.
SoftwareONE Company Profile
