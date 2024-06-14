SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 44,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,976. The stock has a market cap of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

