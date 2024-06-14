Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sound Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Sound Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,234. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. Sound Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

