Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Melius

Melius restated their sell rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Melius currently has a $26.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after buying an additional 7,946,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

