SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 265,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 113,431 shares.The stock last traded at $40.47 and had previously closed at $40.35.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.