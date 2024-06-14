Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

MSTR traded up $11.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,495.54. 1,360,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,427.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,050.88. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $72,979,443 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

